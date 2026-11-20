Today, the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment in the matter of Kamal Worrell, arising from the death of Chavelle Dillon-Burgess in April 2020.

The Court has set aside Mr. Worrell’s conviction for murder and substituted a conviction for manslaughter. He remains in custody and will be sentenced by the Court of Appeal at a later date. His convictions for seven counts of common assault against Chavelle remain undisturbed.

It is important that the public understands what this decision means.

The Court of Appeal determined that the jury had not been given sufficiently clear legal directions to distinguish between murder and manslaughter, particularly concerning the intention required to establish murder. This was a question of law, not a finding that Mr. Worrell did not cause Chavelle’s death.

Importantly, the Court confirmed that the jury’s findings established beyond reasonable doubt that Mr. Worrell unlawfully killed Chavelle Dillon-Burgess. That fundamental finding remains intact.

I wish to express my sincere appreciation to the members of the jury who undertook an extraordinarily demanding responsibility during a lengthy and complex trial. This decision is no reflection upon their diligence, commitment or the seriousness with which they discharged their civic duty. Jurors are required to apply the law as explained to them by the trial judge, and the legal issue identified by the Court of Appeal was not one of their making.

The appellate process is an essential safeguard in our criminal justice system. As the Court itself recognised, appellate judges have the benefit of reviewing proceedings with professional detachment and hindsight, removed from the immediate pressures and complexities of a trial as it unfolds. That perspective is an important part of ensuring fairness and maintaining public confidence in the administration of justice.

I respect the judgment of the Court of Appeal. Respect for judicial decisions, including those with which the prosecution may not entirely agree, is fundamental to the independence and integrity of my office.

Equally, I stand firmly by the original decision to prosecute Mr. Worrell for murder. That decision was made following a careful assessment of the available evidence and the public interest. Significantly, the Court of Appeal expressly stated that its decision should not be understood as suggesting that the original decision to prosecute for murder was wrong.

I also wish to publicly acknowledge and thank the officers of the Bermuda Police Service who conducted this exceptionally difficult investigation. Investigating a homicide where the victim’s body has never been recovered presents enormous challenges. The dedication, persistence and professionalism of the investigative team were instrumental in bringing this case before the courts.

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to A/Senior Crown Counsel Daniel Kitson-Walters, who served alongside me as co-counsel throughout the trial and appeal. His dedication, meticulous preparation, sound legal judgment and unwavering commitment to this exceptionally demanding case have been invaluable, and I am grateful for his professionalism and support throughout.

The setting aside of the murder conviction was not the result of any finding of investigative or prosecution failure.

Following consideration of the practical difficulties and consequences of a further trial, the Crown invited the Court to substitute a conviction for manslaughter rather than order a retrial. The Court accepted that approach, recognising the importance of finality, the passage of time and the emotional burden that another trial would impose upon Chavelle’s family.

Above all, my thoughts remain with Chavelle’s family, particularly her son, who must grow up without his mother. No court judgment can restore Chavelle’s life, and no legal outcome can erase the grief and uncertainty her family has endured for more than six years. The fact that her remains have never been recovered makes that loss especially painful.

This case also serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating consequences that can arise from domestic violence. Violence within intimate relationships must never be minimised or regarded as a private matter. The protection of vulnerable persons and the prosecution of domestic violence remain important priorities for our Department.

For the people of Bermuda, today’s judgment brings a measure of closure to a case that has deeply affected our community. It provides legal certainty on a fundamental issue: Chavelle Dillon-Burgess was unlawfully killed, and Mr. Worrell stands convicted of causing her death. That is significant, even as we recognise that genuine closure for her family may remain elusive.

The work of the prosecution is not yet complete. We will now turn our attention to sentencing and ensure that the gravity of Chavelle’s unlawful death is properly placed before the Court.

The pursuit of justice is not measured solely by whether a particular conviction survives an appeal. It is measured by our willingness to act independently, to pursue cases supported by the evidence, to respect the rule of law, and to remain steadfast in our responsibilities even when the outcome is not entirely what we sought.

Those principles have guided my approach to this case from the beginning, and they will continue to guide the work of the Department of Public Prosecutions.