Importation of plastic knives, forks and spoons could be off the table in Bermuda as early as June next year; approved alternatives will be duty-free, to limit the potential cost to businesses

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Single-use plastic cutlery will be the first items considered for prohibition under new laws that were passed earlier this year.



Jache Adams, Minister of Public Works and Environment, told the House of Assembly this morning that the Act will be brought into effect next week, and a notice of intention to ban the cutlery items will be issued in December.



“This would cover plastic knives, forks and spoons, including sporks, which combine a spoon and a fork”, the Minister said.



“Once the notice is published, local eateries, importers, shops, hotels, caterers and members of the public will have six months to give their views on the proposed cutlery ban. Those views will be considered before a final decision is made.”



The Single-Use Plastics Act 2026 was tabled in March and passed in May.



It was essentially a bow with no arrows. It enabled Government to prohibit items in the future, but Minister Adams said at the time that they would enter a period of consultation before any ban was implemented.



He told the House today that “hundreds of residents” took part in a recent survey, with a majority supporting a ban on plastic cutlery.



Therefore, there is now an arrow in the quiver, but it will still a minmum of half a year to load the bow.



“There must be at least six months between that announcement and the start of any considered ban”, Minister Adams said today.



“…we believe cutlery offers a practical place to start.”



“By proposing cutlery as the first step, we aim to give businesses time to adjust, learn from their experience, and use those lessons when considering other products.”



Minister Adams added that his team has identified alternatives, including biodegradable plastic, and all approved alternatives will be duty free to “help ease any potential increase in cost of this proposed change”.



If single-use plastic cutlery is prohibited, the impact will not be instantaneous.



Speaking to the timeline of events, Minister Adams said any ban must follow at least six months of consultation, and if a ban proceeds, only the importation of such items will stop immediately.



He said, “businesses will then have a further six months to use, sell or dispose of the stock they already have.”



This means single-use plastic cutlery may still be ‘on the table’, so to speak, until at least the end of 2027.



The PLP Government first cited its intention to eliminate single-use plastics in the 2018 Throne Speech. The Act passed earlier this year was the first legislative move on the issue.



Jache Adams cited the impact on ocean life and the beauty of Bermuda’s beaches as reasons why this legislation must move forward.



All the same, Government will proceed “one step at a time”, he says. Items considered for prohibition in the future will be measured against the availability and cost of replacement items.



“We cannot control everything ocean currents carry here but we can take responsibility for what we import, what we use and what we throw away.



“As we move forward, we will look at whether fewer plastic products are being imported, whether alternatives are readily available and how the changes are working for businesses and customers.”



READ the full statement below…