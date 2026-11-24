Students and employers urged to join Youth Employment Programme

The Department of Workforce Development invites employers across all sectors and students to join the 2027 Youth Employment Programme. The programme helps young people gain practical experience, develop workplace skills and explore potential career pathways.

For students, the programme offers two summer streams:

Summer Internship Programme (SIP): For high school students aged 16 to 18 as of 29 June 2027.

For high school students aged 16 to 18 as of 29 June 2027. Summer Employment Programme (SEP): For college and university students with a minimum current GPA of 2.7, or the equivalent UK qualification.

Applicants must have Bermudian status. Applications open on 4 December 2026 and close on 4 January 2027 at dwd.bm.

These placements help students build confidence, strengthen communication and teamwork skills, and better understand workplace expectations while gaining practical experience in the government, corporate or nonprofit sectors.

For employers, the programme provides an opportunity to support emerging talent and develop Bermuda’s future workforce. Employers across all industries are encouraged to offer meaningful placements that introduce students to the workplace and give them the chance to learn alongside experienced professionals.

Information sessions

The Department will host information sessions for employers and for students, parents and guardians, both online and in person.

Virtual Sessions: Tuesday 1 December and Thursday 3 December 2026

Employers: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Students, parents and guardians: 5:30 pm

In-person sessions: Wednesday 2 December 2026, Bermuda College

Employers: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Students, parents and guardians: 5:30 pm

Interested participants can register at dwd.bm. Online registrants will receive the joining link by email.

The employer sessions will cover how to participate in the programme and host student placements. The evening sessions will help students, parents and guardians learn more about the programme, eligibility requirements, required documentation and what to expect.

The Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, said: “A meaningful work experience can help a young person recognise their strengths, discover new interests and see possibilities for their future. Our employers play an important role in creating these opportunities, and we encourage businesses and organisations to partner with the Department of Workforce Development to help prepare the next generation for the world of work. I also encourage our young people to take this step, apply and make the most of the experience.”

How to Apply

Application forms for both host employers and students are available at dwd.bm. Select Resources, then Forms, and scroll down to the Youth Employment Programme section.

Students can apply from 4 December 2026 to 4 January. Applications must include all required supporting documents.

Employers across all sectors interested in hosting placements can apply at dwd.bm by 22 January 2027.

For more information, contact the Department of Workforce Development at 441-297-7714 or youthemployment@gov.bm.