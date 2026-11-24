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The Salvation Army’s Annual Christmas Kettle Campaign—Bermuda’s largest public fundraiser supporting vulnerable families—kicks off this Thursday, November 26, 2025, at 12 p.m. in a new waterfront location on Front Street, Hamilton by the city’s iconic colorful Bermuda sign. The public is invited to attend the event, which will feature Acting Governor Dave Morgan, Mayor of Hamilton The Rt. Wor. Dr. Michael Branco, Minister of Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors The Hon Tinée Furbert, The Towne Crier, Northlands Primary School Choir, The Salvation Army Band, and local Army leaders.

The impact of funds raised through the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign directly supports the people of Bermuda.

“Our goal is to raise a minimum of $1,200,000 through kettles and public donations to sustain our island-wide services,” says Captain Dennis Maybury, Bermuda Regional Public Relations Officer. “The reality is simple: without volunteers and community support, we cannot meet the growing demand.”

How You Can Help

Donate: at a Salvation Army Christmas Kettle or

Visit SalvationArmy.bm to donate online or call 292-0601

One Hour Can Change Someone’s Christmas

The Salvation Army is issuing a call for businesses, schools, community groups, churches, and families to adopt a kettle for a day. Just one hour of volunteering helps secure a full day of fundraising—and directly supports programs that provide food, clothing, toys, shelter, street outreach, and emergency relief all year long. Every dollar raised stays in Bermuda —helping Bermudian residents not just at Christmas but 365 days a year.

Volunteer at a Christmas Kettle:

Sign up at SalvationArmy.bm/volunteer or contact:

Cheryl Jones: 532-3360 (to help with kettles in the central perishes)

Joanne Fubler: 703-3454 (to help with kettles in the western perishes)

Major Rosena Halvorsen: 297-0267 (to help with kettles in the eastern perishes)



Additional seasonal initiatives include:

Anonymous Santa – Fulfill a child’s Christmas wish by calling the Santa Anonymous Help Line at 537-6455 before Monday, December 21, 2026. Santa’s helper will assist you in pledging your gift. Do not wrap the gifts, label it with your assigned Elf number, gender and age, drop the gift off to one of the participating Gift Deposit Centers – The Phoenix Annex Toys, HSBC Harbourview Centre – Front Street, People’s Pharmacy, and Bermuda Commercial Bank.



Fill the Truck of HOPE – In partnership with Inter-Island Communications, The Salvation Army invites the public to donate non-perishable food, gift cards, and new unwrapped toys. Join us on Friday, December 11, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 49 Union Square to drop off donations and share a Christmas shout-out live on the radio.



Food donations for Christmas Hampers – The Salvation Army is accepting non-perishable canned, tin, or boxed food supplies for our Christmas Hampers. Place non-perishable goods in the bins located at Lindo’s Devonshire and Lindo’s Warwick.



The Salvation Army encourages everyone across Bermuda to get involved. By showing up, volunteering, and giving generously, we can ensure that no one is left behind during this season of hope.

For more information, contact:

Captain Dennis Maybury

Bermuda Regional Public Relations Officer

Phone: 441-747-0199

Email: dennis.maybury@salvationarmy.bm



The Christmas Kettle launch will take place at a new waterfront location on Front Street by the iconic Bermuda sign featuring Northlands Primary School Choir, the Salvation Army brass band and so much more.

Volunteers urgently needed – Contact: Central: Cheryl Jones – 532-3360; West: Joanne Fubler – 703-3454; East: Lt. Almeta Ward – 297-0267