The initiative was announced by President Emmanuel Macron during a closed-door discussion with industry leaders late on Monday, according to a summary released by the Elysee

Blocks with symbols and atomic numbers of Rare Earth Elements (REE) in this illustration taken February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration International News via Reuters:

France will set up strategic reserves of rare earths and some other critical minerals while encouraging joint purchasing by companies, as part of efforts to reduce its dependency on Chinese supply, the French presidency said.

• The initiative was announced by President Emmanuel Macron during a closed-door discussion with industry leaders late on Monday, according to a summary released by the Elysee

• France is among Western countries attempting to counter China’s dominance in the production of critical minerals vital to defence, semiconductors and the energy transition

• The European Union is also planning stockpiles of critical minerals. Italy said last week it had secured European ​Commission approval to establish ‌the bloc’s first critical raw materials ​storage hub to ​be based in Venice

• The Elysee said France would request EU support under the bloc’s critical raw materials scheme

• The French stockpile scheme will be led by state-controlled bank Caisse des Depots in coordination with manufacturers in sectors including defence, the Elysee said

• French media reported that the aim is to set up the stockpile from next year. The Elysee did not immediately confirm the timeline to Reuters

• France will consider guaranteed price mechanisms to support critical mineral producers and encourage industrial users to enter into long-term contracts, use joint purchasing and invest in production capacity

• The French state also plans to invest in titanium production by metallurgical group Aubert & Duval, the Elysee added

• Malaysia has agreed to relax export curbs on raw rare earths as part of a cooperation deal with France announced during a visit by Macron last week

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Dominique Vidalon and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Joe Bavier