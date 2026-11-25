Dr Eva Hodgson, Otto Trott and Somerset Brigade Band among recipients celebrated at City Hall

The Bermuda Arts Council (BAC), the Government’s official arts funding body operating under the Department of Culture, celebrated five outstanding recipients at its 2026 Awards Ceremony, held on November 21, at the Earl Cameron Theatre, City Hall. The evening recognised individuals and organisations whose dedication, creativity and contributions have helped shape Bermuda’s artistic and cultural landscape, while preserving the island’s heritage and inspiring future generations.

Minister of Tourism & Transport, Culture & Sport, the Hon. Owen Darrell, JP, MP, said: “Bermuda’s arts and culture are an essential part of who we are as a people. Each of the honourees represents the extraordinary talent, commitment and vision that continue to enrich our community and preserve our cultural identity. Their contributions remind us of the importance of celebrating our heritage, supporting our creatives and ensuring that future generations have the opportunity to express themselves and build on the foundations laid before them.”

The ceremony honoured Dr Eva Hodgson, posthumous recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Otto Trott, who also received the Lifetime Achievement Award, in recognition of their significant contributions to Bermuda’s cultural and artistic life. Somerset Brigade Band received the Founder Award for its longstanding commitment to music education, mentorship and community engagement. Sharon Muhammad was presented with the Mary Prince Award for her artistic exploration of Black representation, identity and legacy, while writer, musician and educator Yesha Townsend received the Bermuda Arts Council Fellowship in recognition of her creative work and continued contribution to the arts.

The evening served as a fitting tribute to the talent, dedication and creativity that continue to shape Bermuda’s cultural identity. The Bermuda Arts Council congratulates all five recipients and looks forward to celebrating the continued growth and impact of the island’s arts community.