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Keep Bermuda Beautiful (KBB) welcomes Minister Jaché Adams’s proposal to make disposable plastic knives, forks, spoons, and sporks the first items proposed for prohibition under the Single-Use Plastics Act 2026. The Government plans to publish its notice in December, followed by six months of public comment before any restriction can take effect.

Every year KBB volunteers remove 61 tonnes of litter from Bermuda’s roadsides, parks, beaches, and neighbourhoods. Repeatedly, the same items turn up: plastic forks and spoons, takeaway containers, bottles, bags and wrappers, used once and thrown away in minutes. Much of what we pick up could have been avoided altogether.

Litter is not only unsightly. Plastic left on the ground washes into storm drains and the sea, where it breaks into ever smaller pieces that can never be fully recovered. It harms wildlife, spoils the beaches and green spaces that residents and visitors love, and costs the island time and money to clean up. Cleaning up will always be part of KBB’s work, but the lasting solution is to stop the litter at its source.

That is why KBB is deeply grateful to the volunteers of Beyond Plastic Bermuda. For more than six years, they have given their time and expertise to inform the public, work with businesses, and make the case for legislation. Their persistence, through several rounds of public consultation, helped bring the Single-Use Plastics Act into law. Today’s announcement is a direct result of their efforts.

“Our volunteers see the reality of single-use plastic every time they pick up a bag on a cleanup. The volunteers of Beyond Plastic Bermuda have spent years making sure that reality is heard. We thank every one of them, and we thank the Minister for taking this first step,” said Angel Smith, Executive Director, Keep Bermuda Beautiful.

Cutlery is a practical place to begin, particularly as alternatives have been identified and Government has indicated that duty relief will be available for approved replacements. But it is only a beginning. KBB look forward to seeing the programme develop over time, with further single-use items considered as viable and affordable alternatives become available.

Residents and businesses don’t need to wait for the law. Bring a reusable bottle, cup, and cutlery; say no to plastic you don’t need; and put all rubbish in a bin. Businesses that want help moving away from single-use plastic can join Beyond Plastic Bermuda’s Champions programme at www.beyondplastic.bm.

Anyone who would like to volunteer with KBB on a cleanup, or organise one for their workplace, school or community group, is warmly invited to get in touch.