The draft Quantum Act aims to help Europe, which lags behind the United States and China in AI development, chips and cloud computing, reduce its dependency on third countries

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen holds a press conference on strengthening Frontex and the digitalisation of the return process, in Brussels, Belgium October 27, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo International News via Reuters:

The European Commission proposed a €50 billion ($54.73 billion) equity financing fund on Wednesday along with other measures to favour European companies in procurement tenders and make Europe a global leader in quantum technology by 2030.

The draft Quantum Act aims to help Europe, which lags behind the United States and China in AI development, chips and cloud computing, reduce its dependency on third countries.

Its proposal also comes as worries over US companies’ ability to use so-called “kill switches” to block their products from functioning in Europe have spurred EU efforts to develop local products and services.

“Quantum technologies will shape the future of industry, security and innovation, and they will have a profound impact on our societies. Europe needs to accelerate now,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said in a statement.

The draft legislation will need to be ironed out with EU countries and the European Parliament in the coming months before it can become law.

Around one third of the world’s quantum companies are based in the European Union, according to the Commission. Public quantum funding amounted to €8.6 billion last year versus €5.3 billion in the United States and €13.6 billion in China.

Europe’s private funding for quantum startups at €1.1 billion, however, trailed the United States’ €7 billion.

“Given the possible impact of quantum technologies for security and the Union’s strategic interests and technological autonomy, it is necessary to restrict procurement procedures to products, systems and services that are provided by Union controlled entities,” the draft legislation said.

It said entities from third countries with which the EU has a respective reciprocal partnership could also bid for tenders.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

Editing by Joe Bavier