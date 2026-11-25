Morning service suspended while crews repair harbour vessel, with trips expected to resume this afternoon

The Department of Marine & Ports Services would like to advise the public that the Pink Route ferry service experienced a disruption this morning, with no service operating due to technical issues with the harbour ferry.

Repairs are currently underway, and the Department anticipates that service will resume this afternoon.

The Department apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience and understanding.

Further updates will be provided as necessary.