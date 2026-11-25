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Today, the Ministry of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, released the 2025 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Profile from the Department of Statistics.

The Minister explained, “The profile shows the core indicators on the use of ICT by businesses with comparisons between 2024 and 2025.”

Highlighted below are some of the year-over-year changes:

In 2025, the ICT sector accounted for 2.8 per cent of Gross Domestic Product in current prices, down from 3.0 per cent in 2024.

Capital investment in ICT increased 3.4 per cent from $58.0 million to $60.0 million.

Bermuda’s ICT trade deficit decreased 12.4 per cent and stood at $113.1 million in 2025.

The leading use of the internet by businesses was sending and receiving e-mails (92.0 per cent).

Among ICT-related jobs, software and application developers and analysts earned the highest gross median annual income of $130,154 in 2025, a decrease of 1.4 per cent year-over-year.

The 2025 Information and Communication Technology Profile is available online at www.gov.bm/information-and-communications-technology-statistics.