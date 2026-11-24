Airline adds nonstop flights to Burlington, Fredericton, New Haven and Portland for 2027

BermudAir today announced a significant expansion of its Bermuda network for 2027, introducing new nonstop service from Burlington, Vermont; Fredericton, New Brunswick; New Haven, Connecticut; and Portland, Maine, while expanding seasonal connectivity from several existing gateways. The new flights are now on sale.

For Bermuda residents, the expanded schedule provides more options for travel across the U.S. Northeast and Atlantic Canada, with nonstop service also available from Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Newark, Orlando Sanford, Raleigh-Durham and Toronto during 2027. The additional lift also strengthens inbound access to Bermuda from important visitor markets.

The Bermuda schedule updates form part of a wider 2027 expansion across BermudAir’s network, comprising 18 new routes and 10 new destinations and bringing the airline to 16 North American departure cities. Further additions across the Caribbean and Central America, including Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras, are outlined later in this release.

“This expansion is first and foremost about giving Bermuda more choice,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “For residents, these new and expanded routes mean more nonstop options for holidays, business travel, and time with family and friends, with connections to communities that have not previously had direct Bermuda service. At the same time, stronger access from a broader range of North American markets will help bring more visitors to the island and support Bermuda’s wider economy. We are proud to keep growing from our home market while building a network that creates opportunities for Bermuda and Bermudians.”

Bermuda market updates for 2027 include:

Burlington, Vermont: up to twice-weekly nonstop service, May 8 through September 25.

Fredericton, New Brunswick: twice-weekly nonstop service, February 4 through May 2.

New Haven, Connecticut: up to twice-weekly nonstop service, May 6 through September 26.

Portland, Maine: up to twice-weekly nonstop service, May 8 through September 25.

Existing gateways: continued or expanded seasonal Bermuda service from Baltimore/Washington, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Halifax, Newark, Orlando Sanford, Raleigh-Durham and Toronto.

Beyond the Bermuda market updates, BermudAir will introduce new seasonal services connecting:

Baltimore/Washington with San Salvador and Guatemala City;

Fort Lauderdale with Grand Cayman;

Nashville with Grand Cayman and Ocho Rios, Jamaica;

New Orleans with Grand Cayman, San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Ocho Rios, Jamica and Providenciales;

Orlando Sanford with Ocho Rios, Jamaica;

Raleigh-Durham with Ocho Rios, Jamaica; and

San Antonio with Belize and Grand Cayman.

The 2027 schedule will also see the return of seasonal BermudAir services from existing gateways to Anguilla, Belize, Guatemala City, Providenciales and South Caicos, building on routes launching for the 2026-27 winter season.

Adding to the airline’s momentum, Fast Company has named BermudAir to its 2026 Brands That Matter list in the global brands category.

The annual recognition celebrates brands that have established meaningful connections with consumers and demonstrated cultural relevance through innovative products, compelling storytelling and cultural impact. This year’s list recognises 125 brands across industries and company sizes, highlighting organisations that have successfully built emotional connections, communicated a clear purpose and maintained relevance with their audiences.

Travellers can also take advantage of BermudAir’s Black Friday promotions for winter season travel, which were announced on November 23. Offers include 30% off base fares across all flights or 75% off flight fares when booking a BermudAir Holidays vacation package. Both promotions are available through December 6 for travel from December 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027. Book at flybermudair.com or bermudairholidays.com.

BermudAir operates a fleet of Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft, offering passengers the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality. The airline consistently achieves a Net Promoter Score above 70, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For more information and reservations, visit flybermudair.com.