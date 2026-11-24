Precious Smith officiates as Sri Lanka edge Pakistan by four runs in Ajman
Bermuda’s Precious Smith was in the middle for a nail-biting finish in Ajman as Sri Lanka held off Pakistan by four runs in Super Six Match 7 of the 2026 ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.
Standing alongside India’s Gayathri Venugopalan, with Bangladesh’s Dolly Rani serving as third umpire, Smith presided over a tense encounter at the Karwan Sports Club. The officiating trio was kept busy throughout the 40 overs, adjudicating on one LBW appeal, three run-outs, and a stumping in a contest that went down to the wire.
Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 140/6 from their 20 overs. Imesha Dulani anchored the innings with a brisk 56 off 38 balls (five fours, two sixes), while Umm-e-Hani led Pakistan’s attack with 3-17.
In reply, Pakistan fell agonisingly short on 136/9. Omaima Sohail top-scored with 36 off 37 balls, but Sathya Sandeepani claimed 3-29 to seal a hard-fought victory for Sri Lanka.