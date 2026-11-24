Precious Smith officiates as Sri Lanka edge Pakistan by four runs in Ajman

AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 23: Sathya Sandeepani of Sri Lanka celebrates the wicket of Shawaal Zulfiqar of Pakistan during the ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 Super Six match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground on November 23, 2026 in Ajman, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) Bermuda’s Precious Smith was in the middle for a nail-biting finish in Ajman as Sri Lanka held off Pakistan by four runs in Super Six Match 7 of the 2026 ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy.

Standing alongside India’s Gayathri Venugopalan, with Bangladesh’s Dolly Rani serving as third umpire, Smith presided over a tense encounter at the Karwan Sports Club. The officiating trio was kept busy throughout the 40 overs, adjudicating on one LBW appeal, three run-outs, and a stumping in a contest that went down to the wire.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 140/6 from their 20 overs. Imesha Dulani anchored the innings with a brisk 56 off 38 balls (five fours, two sixes), while Umm-e-Hani led Pakistan’s attack with 3-17.

In reply, Pakistan fell agonisingly short on 136/9. Omaima Sohail top-scored with 36 off 37 balls, but Sathya Sandeepani claimed 3-29 to seal a hard-fought victory for Sri Lanka.