Traffic reduced to one lane in Hamilton Parish as police urge caution

[UPDATE 4:PM: The male car driver was not injured. He was able to get out of the vehicle, prior to the arrival of police officers. The roadway has been re-opened, and traffic flow has returned to normal.]

There has been a serious single vehicle road traffic collision involving an overturned motorcar, just west of the junction of Trinity Church Road and North Shore Road, Hamilton Parish.