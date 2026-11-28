That’s not necessarily a recovery, says the OBA. It may simply reflect the fact that Bermuda has become more expensive

Statement by Craig Cannonier, Shadow Minister of Tourism:

Bermuda’s latest tourism figures are being presented as evidence that the industry is recovering. Visitor spending is up, officials are highlighting the money tourists are spending, and the message seems to be that the sector is moving in the right direction.

But we need to be honest about what these numbers actually show.

Higher visitor spending does not automatically mean tourism is healthy. It does not automatically mean more visitors are coming, and it does not automatically mean Bermudians are benefiting from a stronger tourism economy.

In 2025, the Bermuda Tourism Authority reported total visitor spending of $550 million, an increase of 3.5% from 2024. At first glance, that sounds positive. But the same report shows that air arrivals fell to 199,193, down 3,887 from the previous year. Total visitor arrivals fell by 9.8%.

So, in reality, Bermuda welcomed fewer visitors, but they spent more money.

That is not necessarily a recovery. It may simply reflect the fact that Bermuda has become more expensive.

A tourist who spends $2,066 in Bermuda today is not necessarily getting the same experience, quality, or value that a tourist spending a similar amount received in 2019.

Hotel rates, food, transportation, entertainment, and everyday costs have increased.

If prices rise, visitor spending can rise even when visitor numbers fall. That is why government officials should not use higher spending figures alone to declare success.

The real question is not simply: “Are tourists spending more?”

The real question is: “Are more tourists coming, are they staying longer, are they receiving good value, and are Bermudians benefiting from the industry?”

On those questions, Bermuda still has serious work to do.

Bermuda has not returned to its 2019 tourism position.

In 2019, Bermuda recorded 808,242 total visitor arrivals and 269,478 air arrivals. In 2025, Bermuda recorded 199,193 air arrivals.

That means air arrivals remain 70,285 below 2019 levels—a decline of 26.1%.

This is not a small shortfall. It represents tens of thousands of visitors who are not coming to Bermuda, spending money here, staying in hotels, eating in restaurants, taking taxis, booking tours, or supporting local businesses.

Even in 2019, Bermuda’s tourism industry was not where it needed to be. The sector was already struggling to reach its former strength. Yet today, we are still trying to get back to that 2019 baseline.

That should concern every Bermudian who depends on tourism directly or indirectly for employment.

One of the central reasons Bermuda’s tourism recovery remains incomplete is the prolonged closure of the Fairmont Southampton.

The resort has been closed since 2020. Its closure removed 593 guest rooms from Bermuda’s hotel inventory.

That is not just a loss of hotel rooms. It is a loss of capacity to welcome visitors, host conferences, attract groups, support weddings, and generate business for restaurants, transportation providers, tour operators, retailers, and local suppliers.

Hotel rooms are the foundation of a tourism economy. When Bermuda loses its largest resort, it loses more than a building. It loses jobs, visitor capacity, spending, and economic activity across the island.

The 2025 National Economic Report acknowledges that hotel inventory remains below 2019 levels, largely because of the Fairmont Southampton’s continued closure. Yet the reopening has been delayed again, with recent reporting placing the expected reopening in 2027.

Had the Fairmont Southampton been operating, the current tourism numbers would likely look very different.

The 2025 Tourism Satellite Account found that direct tourism employment fell to 2,573 jobs, a 0.6% decrease from the revised 2024 total of 2,588.

More importantly, Bermudian tourism employment fell from 1,662 jobs in 2024 to 1,592 jobs in 2025—a decline of 4.2%.

This is not just a statistic. It represents Bermudians who may have lost hours, income, career opportunities, or confidence in the industry.

Bermuda does not need another round of press releases celebrating rising visitor spending. We need a serious plan to restore the conditions that allow tourism to grow.

That means completing the Fairmont Southampton reopening without further delay, restoring and expanding hotel room inventory across the island, attracting more air arrivals, particularly from high-value markets, and rebuilding group, conference, and wedding business that requires reliable hotel capacity.

It also means making hospitality jobs more attractive and sustainable for Bermudian workers, and reporting tourism performance honestly, including inflation-adjusted spending and comparison with 2019.

Bermuda cannot build a strong tourism future on fewer visitors, fewer hotel rooms, fewer Bermudian jobs, and spending increases driven by higher prices.

The Fairmont Southampton’s continued absence is not a side issue. It is one of the central reasons Bermuda’s tourism recovery remains incomplete.

Until the government takes decisive action to restore Bermuda’s tourism capacity, the latest statistics will continue to tell a more complicated story than the one being presented to the public.