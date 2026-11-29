The Bermuda Alumnae Chapter and Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, invite the public to a joint World AIDS Day virtual programme exploring HIV awareness, prevention, testing, treatment and compassionate support.

Under the Sorority’s theme “Rethink. Rebuild. Rise”, the programme will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. live on Zoom.

The community conversation will bring together perspectives from Bermuda and Charlotte to encourage greater understanding of HIV and explore how individuals and organisations can help challenge stigma.

Planned discussion topics include HIV prevention options, testing, advances in treatment and the barriers that can prevent people from seeking information, care and support. The programme will also consider the role of families, workplaces, faith communities and community organisations in creating environments where people living with HIV are treated with dignity and compassion.

Audience members will have opportunities to participate through interactive polls and a moderated question-and-answer session.

The theme invites participants to rethink misconceptions about HIV, rebuild understanding and supportive community connections, and rise to the responsibility of taking informed, compassionate action.

Bermuda Alumnae Chapter members Janice Sealy-Khan, Public Health Nurse with the Sexual and Reproductive Health Program, and Kimberley Ball-Darceuil, MSN, RN, Director/CEO of Dignity House Ltd, will contribute their professional expertise as panellists. Joining them will be Dr. Dy-Juan DeRoza, lead Epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health.

The programme will be moderated by Laurel Burns, who is also a member of the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter.

“Through this partnership, we are creating space for honest conversations, shared learning and greater understanding,” said Shawnette Smith, President of the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter. “Our Sorority’s theme, ‘Rethink. Rebuild. Rise,’ calls on each of us to challenge misconceptions, strengthen community support and take action to end the stigma regarding AIDS. We are proud to have members of our chapter contribute their professional expertise, and we encourage the community to join us with open minds and a willingness to learn.”

Members of the public, healthcare professionals, educators, community leaders and anyone interested in learning more are encouraged to attend.

Event details

Date: Sunday, December 6, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Live on Zoom

Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FjEfyZZIT1OoNGSO50tovw#/

About Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1913 by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and aid those in need. It is an organisation of college-educated women committed to the constructive development of its members and to public service, with a primary focus on the Black community. Its work is grounded in sisterhood, scholarship, service and addressing social issues.

About the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter

Chartered on June 9, 1989, the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter carries forward the Sorority’s commitment to sisterhood, scholarship and public service. Its members represent a wide range of professions and contribute to community life through chapter programmes, educational initiatives and service across Bermuda.