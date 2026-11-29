David Burt and Jason Hayward discuss economy, climate, and justice with British officials

Please see the link for the JMC Overseas Territories Communique as issued by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), following the conclusion of this week’s discussions and deliberations in London.

Premier David Burt, joined by the Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward JP, MP, led a Bermuda Delegation to the JMC in London this week.

This week’s programme has included discussions on the UK / Overseas Territories relationship, artificial intelligence, security and justice, citizens and equality, economic growth and diversification, trade, and climate and nature. The Council has also provided a platform for continued collaboration between Overseas Territories leaders and UK Government ministers.

The Bermuda Delegation was supported by Kimberley Durrant, UK Representative and current Chair of UKOTA, Brandon Sousa, Deputy UK Representative of the London Office, and Sergio Griffin, London Office Consular Officer.