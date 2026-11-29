Bermudian striker nets two penalties as Hall and Martin also score in England

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells scored twice to earn Luton Town a 2–2 draw against Oxford United in Sky Bet League One, leading a productive weekend for Bermuda’s international contingent in English football.

At Kenilworth Road, Wells converted a 51st-minute penalty after being fouled by Sam Long before holding his nerve from the spot again in the 88th minute to rescue a point for the Hatters.

In the National League North, forward Kole Hall came off the bench in the 75th minute for Chorley FC at Harborough Town and fired home six minutes later to make it 4–0 in an eventual 4–1 away victory. In the same division, midfielder Keziah Martin opened the scoring in the sixth minute—bringing down a cross at the far post before firing home—as Hereford FC claimed an identical 4–1 road win at Scarborough Athletic.

Elsewhere in non-league action, Milan Butterfield was an unused substitute as Halesowen Town won 2–0 at Banbury United, while Reggie Lambe featured in Ipswich Wanderers’ 2–1 home loss to Soham Town Rangers and Jutorre Burgess played in Coventry United’s 2–0 defeat to Belper Town. Willie Clemons (Leiston FC) and Coolridge Fubler (Binfield FC) were unused substitutes in 2–1 and 4–3 losses respectively.