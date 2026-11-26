Brent crude futures were up 35 cents, or 0.37%, at $94.96 a barrel at 1211 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.91%, to $84.44 a barrel

International News via Reuters:

Crude oil prices edged up on Thursday, reversing earlier losses, after Yemen’s Houthis said they hit ​Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and Iran said mines struck ships in the Strait of Hormuz, reviving concerns about supply disruption.

Brent crude futures were up 35 cents, or 0.37%, at $94.96 a barrel at 1211 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.91%, to $84.44 a barrel.

There will be no settlement for WTI on Thursday because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

“The perceived supply surplus in the coming months and quarters and sticky inflation, which forces central banks to raise rates, resulting in a stronger dollar, will possibly set a ceiling on any attempt to push prices significantly higher,” said PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga.

“The new trading range, it appears, is around $88-$97, basis Brent.”

Brent settled up 3.5% in the previous session, while WTI climbed 2% after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh’s financial district.

The refinery, Saudi ​Arabia’s largest, is part ​of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude, and analysts expect the latest reported Houthi attacks to increase oil’s geopolitical risk premium. The Saudi government and state oil firm Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the same time, shipping has been disrupted through the Strait of Hormuz, where oil supply had been recovering to near pre-war levels.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman’s Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait. One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said.

“The broadening of the Middle East conflict threatens to halt the recovery in oil flows in recent weeks,” said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

OPEC+ ministers will hold meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. They face the challenge of balancing output with the United Arab Emirates no longer in the group, and with Iraq and Kazakhstan pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity.

Two people with knowledge of the matter said OPEC+ may roll over its current oil output targets at the upcoming meeting.

In the US, crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, the Energy Information Administration said, also supporting prices as analysts had expected a 1.5 million-barrel rise. [EIA/S]

In Asia, Thailand’s Bangchak Corp said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following a fire.

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Sudarshan Varadhan. Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis