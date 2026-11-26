Sterling was last marginally lower at $1.3107, after falling for 13 out of the 16 latest sessions and losing more than 2% in value against the dollar in the month

International News via Reuters:

The pound held steady on Thursday after a streak of recent falls battered it down to November 2025 levels, as the dollar took a breather on the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Sterling was last marginally lower at $1.3107, after falling for 13 out of the 16 latest sessions and losing more than 2% in value against the dollar in the month.

That recent weakness was partly due to the recent equity selloff, Tomás García-Purriños, a senior strategist at Santander AM, said.

“When the market is ‘risk-on’, (sterling) tends to perform well … The market has not been in that mode, so it’s only natural that the pound has corrected, particularly as it had been performing relatively well for some time,” he added.

Both fundamental and valuation indicators have improved in favour of the pound recently, García-Purriños said.

“That’s why we prefer to take a position in the dollar against the euro rather than in the dollar against the pound, where we remain neutral.”

The pound edged weaker against the common currency at 83.76 pence per euro.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday that British inflation may not rise as high as it forecast earlier this month if international energy prices stabilise at current levels.

However, financial markets showed little reaction as members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee mostly reaffirmed their previously stated views to lawmakers from parliament’s Treasury Committee.

Traders have recently increased their bets on the BoE hiking interest rates at its December and February meetings, LSEG data showed, with a majority now estimating two back-to-back rate increases.

Money markets ​are pricing in ​another three BoE ⁠rate increases by September 2027.

Reporting by Javi West Larrañaga; Editing by Andrew Heavens