He said the BoE could not take its hard-earned credibility for granted, with inflation below target in only three of the last 62 months

Chief Economist at the Bank of England, Huw Pill meets with reporters in the Reuters’ offices at Canary Wharf in London, Britain, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Monday that action was needed to preserve price stability and maintain the confidence of the public that inflation will return to target.

“To maintain that medium-term price stability, meet the inflation target on a lasting basis at longer-term horizons, I think we do need to take action now,” Pill said at an Austrian central bank conference on European economic integration in Vienna.

He said the BoE could not take its hard-earned credibility for granted, with inflation below target in only three of the last 62 months.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Yoruk Bahceli