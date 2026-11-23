Water leak repairs near Chapel Road in Paget to disrupt traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday

The Ministry of Public Works and Environment is advising the public of an emergency lane closure on Harbour Road near Chapel Road, Paget, to accommodate water leak repairs.

The lane closure will take place on Tuesday, 24 November and Wednesday, 25 November 2026, between 9:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Traffic will be managed by representatives of Intelligent Excavation using stop-and-go signs and, where necessary, traffic lights.

The Ministry encourages motorists to use caution when travelling through the area and apologises for any inconvenience caused.