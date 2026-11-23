This Black Friday, BermudAir is giving Bermuda residents more reasons to plan their next trip, with two limited-time offers providing savings of up to 75% for travel across the airline’s growing network.

Travellers can save 30% on base fares across BermudAir’s network or receive 75% off the base airfare component when booking a BermudAir Holidays vacation package.

The offers make it more affordable for Bermuda residents to visit family and friends, plan a city break, or explore destinations across the Caribbean and Central America during the winter and spring travel period.

“Living on an island makes air travel a real part of everyday life, and we know Bermudians plan carefully around those trips,” said Adam Scott, Founder & CEO of BermudAir. “Black Friday is our chance to give something meaningful back to our home community and say thank you for continuing to choose and support Bermuda’s airline.”

OFFER 1: 30% OFF EVERY FLIGHT

30% off base fares across BermudAir’s network.

Book November 23–December 6, 2026.

Travel December 1, 2026–April 30, 2027, subject to individual route operating dates.

Book at flybermudair.com.

OFFER 2: 75% OFF AIRFARE WITH BERMUDAIR HOLIDAYS

Save 75% on base airfare when booking a BermudAir Holidays vacation package.

Book through December 6, 2026.

Travel December 1, 2026–April 30, 2027.

Book at bermudairholidays.com.

BermudAir’s growing network gives Bermuda residents more opportunities to connect with key cities and leisure destinations across North America, the Caribbean, and Central America. Individual route schedules and operating dates vary; travellers should visit flybermudair.com for current availability.

Beyond competitive fares, BermudAir continues to focus on a comfortable, thoughtful travel experience, with premium service, no middle seats and warm island hospitality.

For more information or to book flights, visit www.flybermudair.com.