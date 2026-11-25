Public reminded that crowdfunding campaigns aimed at Bermuda residents need a Temporary Fundraising Licence

As the holiday season approaches and many Bermudians look to support causes close to their hearts, the Registry General is encouraging individual and corporate donors to take a few simple steps to make sure their generosity reaches the people and purposes they intend.

The Registry General is also reminding the public that anyone who is not a registered charity and wishes to raise funds from the Bermuda public, including through online crowdfunding sites such as GoFundMe, must first obtain a Temporary Fundraising Licence.

“Bermudians are generous, and charities across the island depend on that generosity,” said Tinee Furbert, Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors. “The aim of the Registry General is to help donors give with confidence, and to make sure that fundraising in Bermuda is transparent and accountable.”

The Registry General has published guidance targeted at prospective donors in Bermuda which sets out what they should be aware of before they give. Key points include:

Check that the charity is registered. Registered charities appear on the public List of Registered Charities. Check that the exact name is listed and that the registration is current, as charity status is granted for a set period. A registered charity is issued a certificate of registration and can show it to you. The list is available on the Registry General’s website or a charity’s registration can be verified by calling the Charities section at the Registry General’s Office.

Registered charities appear on the public List of Registered Charities. Check that the exact name is listed and that the registration is current, as charity status is granted for a set period. A registered charity is issued a certificate of registration and can show it to you. The list is available on the Registry General’s website or a charity’s registration can be verified by calling the Charities section at the Registry General’s Office. Understand what registration means. Registration confirms that a charity meets its legal obligations under the Charities Act 2014. It is not an endorsement of any individual charity, so donors are encouraged to review publicly available information for themselves.

Registration confirms that a charity meets its legal obligations under the Charities Act 2014. It is not an endorsement of any individual charity, so donors are encouraged to review publicly available information for themselves. Ask questions. Well-run charities should be comfortable explaining what a donation will be used for, who benefits, who the trustees are, and, if the charity sends funds outside Bermuda, how these funds are monitored and protected. Donors can also ask to see recent annual reports and financial statements or visit the Registry General’s Office to search the charity files themselves.

Well-run charities should be comfortable explaining what a donation will be used for, who benefits, who the trustees are, and, if the charity sends funds outside Bermuda, how these funds are monitored and protected. Donors can also ask to see recent annual reports and financial statements or visit the Registry General’s Office to search the charity files themselves. Corporate donors and sponsors are encouraged to apply the same checks before committing funds, to give to a charity’s own bank account rather than a personal account, and to keep a record of their donation.

are encouraged to apply the same checks before committing funds, to give to a charity’s own bank account rather than a personal account, and to keep a record of their donation. Watch for warning signs. These include pressure to give immediately, requests for large amounts of cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Payments to a personal account, vague descriptions of how funds will be used, and unverified appeals on social media or messaging apps should also raise concern.

These include pressure to give immediately, requests for large amounts of cash, gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Payments to a personal account, vague descriptions of how funds will be used, and unverified appeals on social media or messaging apps should also raise concern. Be aware of the risks. Charities can be misused in a number of ways, including by sham charities or charities that falsely use a genuine charity’s name, or the diversion of funds within a charity for purposes such as terrorist financing. Bermuda’s 2024 National Risk Assessment rated the non-profit sector as medium-low risk for terrorist financing and found no evidence of abuse within the sector. However, low risk is not the same as no risk. In particular, donors giving to charities with overseas operations should ask how funds are monitored and what protections are in place. Donors should also expect to confirm their identity to a charity, which is a sign of good practice and not a cause for concern.

Under Section 43 of the Charities Act 2014 and Section 13 of the Charities Regulations 2014, individuals and groups who are not registered charities may only raise funds from the public for a charitable cause if they hold a Temporary Fundraising Licence. Importantly, this also applies to online crowdfunding campaigns, including those that seek funds from Bermuda residents but are hosted on platforms based outside Bermuda, such as GoFundMe.

The application for a Temporary Fundraising Licence is available on the Registry General’s website or can be requested by emailing CharityInfo@gov.bm . The application is free to submit, and there is no fee required. Key requirements for operating a temporary fundraiser include:

Fundraising may not begin until a licence has been issued.

Applications must be completed by two people who are independent of each other: the Applicant and the Responsible Custodian of the Funds. At least one must be a Bermudian citizen or resident of Bermuda for crowdfunding campaigns.

Campaigns raising money for medical costs must provide supporting documentation, such as a letter from a doctor or hospital.

Licences are valid for up to three months and may be extended by up to a further three months at the Registrar General’s discretion.

The licence number must appear in all promotional material, including social media posts and the description on any crowdfunding page.

Crowdfunding accounts and receiving bank accounts must be in the name of the Applicant or the Responsible Custodian.

A statement of account showing the amount of funds raised and how those funds were used must be provided to the Registrar within two months of the licence expiring.

Individuals who are currently conducting fundraising that have not yet applied for a Temporary Fundraising Licence must contact the Registry General immediately to apply or risk being in breach of the Charities Act 2014.

Registered charities, and the entities they support, do not need a Temporary Fundraising Licence. Individuals raising funds on behalf of an established charity, where payments go directly to that charity and not to an individual, also do not need one.

Donors who are considering a contribution to a personal fundraising campaign are encouraged to look for the licence number in the fundraising appeal or to ask the individual to confirm they have a Temporary Fundraising Licence.

The Registry General maintains a list of all approved temporary fundraisers and may also be contacted to confirm whether a fundraiser is registered.

How to access information and resources

Donors and fundraisers can find a current list of Registered Charities, the Temporary Fundraising Licence application form, and guidance for donors and charities on the Registry General’s website at Register a Charity – Government of Bermuda .

Members of the public may also contact the Charity Team at the Registry General to confirm whether a charity is registered, ask about a licence or raise a concern:

Email: charityinfo@gov.bm

charityinfo@gov.bm Charity Administrator Telephone: (441) 246-8949

(441) 246-8949 Legal and Compliance Officer: Matthew Nester, mtnester@gov.bm, (441) 444-1947

Matthew Nester, mtnester@gov.bm, (441) 444-1947 In person: First floor, Government Administration Building, 30 Parliament Street, Hamilton

Anyone who believes a fundraising request or charity may be connected to misuse of funds, including terrorist financing, is encouraged to contact the Registry General. In the event of an immediate risk to safety, contact the Bermuda Police Service.

Note to media