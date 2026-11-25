Annual charity run and walk returns to Devonshire on Sunday with free health checks and a food drive

Ten years of running, walking, laughter, community spirit and giving back! Swan’s Running Club, in partnership with longtime sponsor Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center (NMAC), is inviting Bermuda to celebrate a major milestone: the 10th Annual 8K Turkey Trot Run/Walk, taking place Sunday, November 29, 2026.

What began as a community fitness initiative between father and son has grown into an annual tradition that brings together competitive runners, casual walkers, families, youth, businesses and community supporters for a morning of healthy competition, festive fun and charitable giving.

This year’s milestone celebration promises something extra special, with over 40 prize winners, frozen turkey prizes, more than $1,500 in NMAC healthcare gift vouchers, a festive costume competition, complimentary health checks, product giveaways and a community food drive supporting residents in need.

Celebrating 10 Years with Special Commemorative Gifts

To mark the event’s 10th anniversary, the first 100 race finishers will receive complimentary commemorative T-shirts and tote bags, creating a lasting keepsake of this special Bermuda community tradition.

Participants will also compete for frozen turkeys, NMAC healthcare gift vouchers and other prizes across established age categories.

The professionally timed event, with results calculated by Bermuda Timing Systems, welcomes runners aged 12 and older, as well as walkers of varying fitness levels.

Race Day Details

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Sunday, November 29, 2026 Location: Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center, 7 North Shore Road, Devonshire

Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center, 7 North Shore Road, Devonshire Walkers Start: 8:00 AM

8:00 AM Runners Start: 8:30 AM

8:30 AM Registration: $30

$30 Register Online: www.racedayworld.com

www.racedayworld.com Event Information: www.nmac.bm/8k-turkey-trot

Prize categories include Youth (12–17), Open (18–39), Masters (40–49), Seniors (50–59) and Veterans (60+).

Over 40 Winners — and a Whole Lot of Turkey!

The Turkey Trot is known for its exciting prizes and lively holiday atmosphere.

With more than 40 winners across various categories, participants have opportunities to take home frozen turkeys, healthcare gift vouchers and other prizes.

And for those who enjoy adding a little personality to their race-day attire, the popular Best Costume Competition returns, with first-, second- and third-place prizes.

From oversized turkeys and Santa costumes to creative group themes, participants are encouraged to bring their holiday spirit!

Families, friends, businesses, church groups, sports clubs and coworkers are invited to participate together.

Run for Your Health. Give for Someone Else’s.

Beyond the race, the Turkey Trot continues to serve a greater purpose: helping Bermuda families, seniors and vulnerable community members during the holiday season.

Swan’s Running Club and NMAC are encouraging every runner, walker, volunteer and spectator to bring canned goods or non-perishable food donations to support local community feeding initiatives.

Suggested donations include canned vegetables, canned fruits, soups, canned meats, rice, pasta, cereal and other shelf-stable food items.

You do not have to register for the race to donate. Members of the public are welcome to visit NMAC on race morning to contribute food items.

Even one donated item can make a difference.

Free Healthcare, Wellness Education and Product Giveaways

As a healthcare organisation committed to prevention and community wellness, Northshore Medical Center will once again extend its sponsorship beyond financial support by bringing complimentary healthcare opportunities directly to attendees.

NMAC’s community activation will feature:

FREE health checks to encourage preventive care and greater awareness of personal health.

to encourage preventive care and greater awareness of personal health. Complimentary Dr. Brown’s Laboratory product samples , subject to availability.

, subject to availability. Healthcare information and education about NMAC’s medical, specialist and wellness services.

about NMAC’s medical, specialist and wellness services. Opportunities to learn about affordable healthcare options for individuals and families.

These offerings are not limited to registered racers. Spectators, families and members of the public are encouraged to come out, cheer on participants and take advantage of the complimentary activities and products.

NMAC believes that access to healthcare education, preventive screenings and affordable services plays an important role in empowering residents to take charge of their health.

A Community Tradition Built on Partnership

For ten years, the Turkey Trot has demonstrated what can happen when sporting organisations, healthcare providers, volunteers and community members work together.

The event reflects Swan’s Running Club’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles and NMAC’s longstanding mission of creating a healthier, more informed and empowered Bermuda.

Kennette J. Burgess, Marketing Director for Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center, shared:

“Celebrating ten years of the Turkey Trot is about much more than reaching a milestone. It is about recognising the power of community partnerships and the impact we can make when we come together.

At Northshore Medical, community giving is part of who we are. We believe healthcare should extend beyond the walls of our medical center, which is why we continue to support initiatives that promote prevention, healthy lifestyles, family engagement and giving back.

This year, we are especially excited to celebrate our participants with commemorative gifts, more than 40 prize winners, complimentary healthcare services and our annual food drive. Whether you run, walk, volunteer, donate or simply come out to cheer, there is a place for everyone. We encourage Bermuda to join us!”

Amin Smith, Public Relations Representative for Swan’s Running Club, added:

“Reaching our 10th Annual Turkey Trot is an exciting achievement for Swan’s Running Club. This event continues to bring together experienced runners, first-time participants, families and young athletes in a welcoming and competitive environment.

We are grateful for the continued partnership and generous support of Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center. We look forward to another successful event and encourage everyone to register early, bring their family and friends, and help us make our 10th anniversary one to remember.”

Volunteers Needed — Be Part of the Celebration!

Organisers are seeking volunteers to assist with race-day operations, including registration, course marshalling, prize distribution, food collection, event setup and community engagement.

Volunteering is a great opportunity for individuals, students, corporate teams, community organisations and families to give back while enjoying the excitement of the event.

Interested volunteers can visit www.nmac.bm/8k-turkey-trot for further information. We need volunteers to help as race marshalls, water stops, greeters, setup/breakdown, and with our promo tents. Volunteers can simply show up 7am to volunteer the day of.

Bermuda, Let’s Make the 10th Anniversary Our Biggest Celebration Yet!

Whether you’re chasing a personal best, enjoying a morning walk, competing for a frozen turkey, dressing up with friends or donating food to help a family in need, the 10th Annual Turkey Trot has something for everyone.

Run. Walk. Cheer. Donate. Give Back.

Join Swan’s Running Club and Northshore Medical Center on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and help celebrate ten years of health, fitness, friendship and community impact.

Register: www.racedayworld.com

Event Details: www.nmac.bm/8k-turkey-trot

Run Now. Gobble Later!