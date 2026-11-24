Mexico, along with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported last week, after failing to curb the endemic transmission of this highly contagious virus

Community health workers prepare vaccines for a measles vaccination drive amid a surge in cases, in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Gabriela Sanabria/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Mexico has 12 active cases of measles, all of them in the southern state of Chiapas, Health Minister David Kershenobich said on Tuesday, adding that high vaccination coverage makes an outbreak less likely.

Mexico, along with the United States and Bolivia, lost its measles-free status, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported last week, after failing to curb the endemic transmission of this highly contagious virus.

“We now have 90% of the population vaccinated, which makes an outbreak much less likely,” Kershenobich said at the president’s daily press conference.

He said 10 million doses of the measles vaccine are available, adding that the supply is “more than enough.”

PAHO said Mexico’s outbreak has persisted for more than a year, meeting the threshold for sustained transmission.

The organization attributed the resurgence to gaps in vaccination coverage, saying that at least 95% coverage with two doses is needed to eliminate the disease.

To regain its measles-free status, Mexico must submit an action plan and demonstrate it has halted transmission for 12 consecutive months, PAHO said.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez and Coralie Lamarque; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Natalia Siniawski and Aurora Ellis