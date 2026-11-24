…that’s a question raised by comments from the chairman of the Association of Bermuda International Companies at their recent AGM

For some young professionals, Bermuda has become “a little boring”.



This from Christian Dunleavy, chair of the Association of Bermuda International Companies.



Addressing members at their recent AGM, he spoke about about the need for Bermuda to remain competitive as a business jurisdiction in the face of the Corporate Income Tax, and the expense of doing business here.



He said our established market and regulatory framework is a big advantage, but added that the quality-of-life factor is essential – in both securing the future of Bermuda’s IB sector, and for luring Bermudians to that industry.



“Entry level roles in Bermuda have reduced”, he says. “…recent university graduates are not rushing to come back. Many are preferring to live and work overseas in London or the US to begin their careers.”



“This trend, however, isn’t, in my view, purely about gaining international experience. It’s also a lifestyle choice. Our graduates have been told to dream big, but for many, coming home can feel small and slow.”



“To put it bluntly, I hear often from our ambitious young professionals that Bermuda has become a little boring.”



“…we will never be London or New York, but the Bermuda I returned to after university in the 90s and early 2000s… was the reinsurance place to be. And it definitely wasn’t boring.”



“We have work to do to ensure a vibrant island for our people to come home to after they graduate from university.”



“…this is an area where our two international business sectors, international business and tourism and our local business sector have shared interests… It’s critical that the Tourism Authority succeeds in its mandate to enhance Bermuda’s tourism product for the overall vitality and prosperity of continue to as a whole, not just for leisure visitors… This includes hotel development, airlift, restaurants, nightlife, the retail sector, and a City of Hamilton that doesn’t empty out at 5 o’clock.”



WATCH the clip above.