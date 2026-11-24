The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1% at 10,467.07 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 index closed 0.8% lower at 23,858.88

Financial markets data and information are displayed above an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville International News via Reuters:

Britain’s FTSE 100 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as weaker metal prices hit miners and bank shares also came under pressure, offsetting gains in some defensive heavyweights.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 0.1% at 10,467.07 points, while the midcap FTSE 250 index closed 0.8% lower at 23,858.88.

• UK midcap shares logged their sharpest jump since April on Monday, as global risk appetite roared back after chip giant Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO

• Mining shares were among the biggest weights on FTSE 100 as copper and gold prices retreated, with Antofagasta dropping 8.1%, Anglo American off 5.7% and Glencore losing 4.8%

• Banks were also among the top drags, with HSBC Holdings down 2.7%, Barclays falling 2.5% and Standard Chartered shedding 2.8%

• Among defensive stocks, Unilever rose 2.0%, GSK gained 2.5% and AstraZeneca added 2.9%, offering some support to the blue-chip index

• Investors also await Wednesday’s US inflation report, the last key reading before the Fed’s next rate decision

• A 25-basis-point rate hike by the Fed in December is fully priced in and traders see an 83% chance of a rate hike by the Bank of England at its December meeting, according to LSEG data

• Latest domestic data showed British retailers had their best month for sales in almost four years and they were optimistic about the month ahead too

• Among individual stocks, Compass gained 4.2% after the world’s largest catering firm reported full-year revenue above estimates

• AO World shares fell 9.4%, bottoming the midcap FTSE 250 index and logging their worst day in more than four years after the electronics retailer warned of weak demand in the second half of fiscal year 2027

• Balfour Beatty gained 1.7% after the infrastructure contractor raised its annual profit forecast

Reporting by Darshan Kumar, Sudeshna Ghoshal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed and Joyjeet Das