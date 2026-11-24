The Progressive Labour Party advises its members and the public that its Central Committee resolved that the Party’s 61st Annual General Conference will be held from Wednesday, 13 January to Friday, 15 January 2027.

The elections for Leader and Deputy Leader will take place on Thursday, 14 January.

Premier and Party Leader, the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, confirmed to Central Committee that he intends to resign as Premier on Friday, 15 January, following the election of the Party’s new Leader. This will allow the incoming Party Leader to be sworn in as Premier that day and to attend the closing night of Conference as Bermuda’s new Premier.

Further details regarding the Conference programme will be communicated to members in due course.