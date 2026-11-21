By Dwayne Robinson, Shadow Minister of Human Affairs



The Minister of Home Affair’s most recent article rightly asking Belco for justification of their new facilities charge on solar energy users is welcomed but also raises many red flags.

If the One Bermuda Alliance was in power, it would be earmarking unused land for utility wide solar, working with the RA ensure less punitive pricing on solar users, amending legislation/policy to make solar more accessible to the wider public, incentivizing Bermuda’s renewable transition, empowering the Regulatory Authority with more teeth to protect the consumer.

We would also ensure there is properly staffed consumer affairs department, and it wouldn’t have taken us nine years to bring forward competition/ fair practice laws.

Instead, we see a Minister seemingly more concerned aboutpublic relations campaigns, then hunkering down and providing real relief to Bermudians.

The first red flag is the Minister’s massively delayed response to the public outcry of Bermudians regarding this new charge introduced by Belco, a whole four months later.

She is correct in challenging Belco’s justification for the facilities charge placed on solar customers as the people’s primary advocate in this space. The renewable energy transition is key to Bermuda’s energy security and long-term affordability. However, the charge came into effect August 1, and the OBA has repeatedly called on the Minister to share her plan to safeguard Bermudians and incentivize solar energy going forward both on and off the floor of the House.

I was publicly critical of this rate change in July prior to its implementation and have pressured the Minister on her position since then. It is nice for the Minister to finally join me in November, but the delay in response is unacceptable.

My second red flag is the clearly displayed breakdown of communication between the Minister, Belco, and the Regulatory Authority, resulting in the Government having to settle these disagreements legally because dialogue is no longer possible.

This has in turn, resulted in, as the Minister put it “hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded legal costs”. Now we see the Minister choosing to fight the battle in the media, while Bermudians are calling for solutions.

The Minister should be able to pick up the phone and call the President of Belco and the Chief Executive of the Regulatory to work on a path forward for Bermudians. The average Bermudian may struggle to advocate for themselves to both entities, but the Minister should have a direct line and if necessary, use the legislated levers, such as Ministerial Directives, available to herif the people of Bermuda are getting the short end of the stick.

Is she issuing a Ministerial Directive to the RA demanding that a less punitive charge be placed on solar users to maintain the grid? Is she advocating to the Premier and Minister of Finance for proper funding of our Consumer Affairs to ensure their staffing concerns are addressed so that the consumer is properly protected? Is the legislation reforming the Regulatory Authority set to come to Parliament before the end of 2026?

There are fundamental differences between Ministerial interference such as suspending an approved Integrated Resource Plan and safeguarding the electorate. It seems the Minister has trouble discerning the difference between the two, as the facilities charge is an area the Minister should intervene into safeguard affordability for Bermudians.

The third red flag is that The Minister of Home Affairs spent much of her article personally rebuking her Parliamentary predecessor and President of Belco. I have no interest in getting involved in Progressive Labour Party family business; however,I am deeply concerned about the trend of this Minister choosing to publicly attack those who find themselves on the other side of her. She has done so to Members of the Senate who disagreed with her, me as her Shadow Minister in the Opposition, and now her own Parliamentary predecessor, often by bringing theirintegrity into question.

Bermuda must reject this brand of politics as Bermuda needs solution-oriented leaders, to navigate us through these turbulent times. Unless the Minister plans on starting the national conversation on nationalizing Belco, then our current system will persist. She will need to improve her working relationship with the RA and Belco, bring forth reforms to the RA, to deliverreal relief for Bermudians while avoiding costing the taxpayermore legal fees down the line.