It fell 5.10% to $55,830 by 11:13 p.m. ET on Friday (0413 GMT on Saturday), the lowest since September 2024

Sparks strike representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin in this illustration taken November 24, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration International News via Reuters:

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, slid to its lowest level in two years on Friday as worries over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence stocks rattled investors and weighed on other risk assets.

It fell 5.10% to $55,830 by 11:13 p.m. ET on Friday (0413 GMT on Saturday), the lowest since September 2024. It was earlier down by 3.57% at $56,813.68.

Earlier on Friday it fell below $60,000 for the first time since July.

Crypto markets have ​been ​shaken ⁠in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following ​Democrats’ win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s departure.

The main US stock indexes were on track for ​their steepest weekly decline since April 2025, when US President Donald Trump announced “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard, Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman