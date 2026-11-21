Interviewers can earn up to $70 per completed household interview, depending on household size

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The Department of Statistics encourages members of the public to apply for Census Interviewer positions, offering a chance to earn extra income while contributing to an important national exercise.

The Department is seeking reliable, personable individuals who are comfortable communicating with the public and interested in supporting the successful completion of the 2026 Census of Population and Housing.

Census Interviewers can earn up to $70 per completed household interview, depending on household size. Successful applicants must also be available to attend mandatory training before commencing Census fieldwork.

The Minister of Economy and Labour, the Hon. Jason Hayward, JP, MP, said: “The 2026 Census is a vital national exercise that helps us understand Bermuda’s population and informs decisions about the services, resources and policies needed for our future. I encourage reliable, personable individuals who are comfortable engaging with the public to consider applying to become Census Interviewers. This is an opportunity to earn additional income while making a meaningful contribution to Bermuda.”

Persons interested in becoming Census Interviewers are encouraged to apply online at interview.census.bm.

For further information or assistance, contact the Department of Statistics by emailing census@gov.bm, calling 297-7761, or visiting the Department’s office at Cedar Park Centre, 48 Cedar Avenue, Hamilton, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Department of Statistics thanks residents for their continued cooperation and participation as the 2026 Census progresses and urges those interested in supporting this important national exercise to apply.