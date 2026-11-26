Ministry of Health issues guidance ahead of February ban on partially hydrogenated oils

The Ministry of Health is providing an update on Bermuda’s ban on partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs), including local testing capacity, the scope of the ban and the stakeholder consultation that informed its development.

The Public Health (Partially Hydrogenated Oils Prohibition) Order 2026 became operative on 5 November 2026. Following a three-month transition period, the prohibition on partially hydrogenated oils will take effect on 8 February 2027.

Minister of Health, the Hon. Kim Wilson, JP, MP, said: “The elimination of industrially produced trans fats is an important public health measure that aligns with international best practice and supports our efforts to reduce the burden of heart disease and other non-communicable diseases in Bermuda. As implementation approaches, we welcome the opportunity to provide additional information about how the ban will operate and the work that has taken place to support its introduction.”

The Ministry confirmed that local trans-fat testing will be undertaken by the Department of Health’s Water and Food Analysis Programme. One specialised piece of equipment required for testing was repaired in August 2026 and a second has been procured. Laboratory staff are developing the analytical methodology required for testing, with additional technical support needed from the equipment manufacturer to optimise the process.

Before routine testing can commence, the laboratory must complete staff training, secure certified reference standards and verification samples, and finalise other technical requirements. Subject to the successful completion of this work, the Department considers the second half of 2027 a realistic target for commencing routine local trans-fat testing.

Bermuda’s policy is specifically aimed at eliminating industrially produced trans fatty acids (iTFAs), which are most commonly associated with partially hydrogenated oils. The World Health Organization recommends either setting mandatory limits on trans fats in foods or prohibiting PHOs as an ingredient. Bermuda has adopted a PHO prohibition because it removes the primary industrial source of trans fats without requiring extensive food labelling requirements or large-scale routine testing. There are currently no plans to regulate trans fats that may be generated through certain cooking processes.

The Ministerial Order was informed by a stakeholder consultation conducted between August and October 2025. Information on the proposed ban was distributed to more than 200 stakeholders across Bermuda’s food supply chain, including importers, distributors, producers, retailers and restaurants. Feedback indicated that sourcing PHO-free products was not expected to present significant challenges and that commonly consumed foods were unlikely to become unavailable as a result of the ban, although some locally produced baked goods may require reformulation.

The consultation also informed implementation arrangements, including the decision to provide a three-month transition period to allow businesses time to identify alternative ingredients, adjust supply arrangements and reformulate products where necessary. Overall, stakeholders indicated that the transition would be manageable with limited operational disruption while supporting the public health benefits of removing PHOs from the food supply.

To support implementation, the Ministry has published guidance for food importers, distributors, retailers, restaurants, bakeries and food manufacturers. The guidance explains the products affected by the prohibition, how businesses can identify potentially non-compliant products and the responsibilities of stakeholders across the food supply chain.

Businesses are encouraged to review their product lines, ingredients and supply arrangements ahead of 8 February 2027. Detailed guidance is available at https://www.gov.bm/phos.

Minister Wilson added: “This measure is about preventing avoidable disease and creating a healthier food environment for residents. We appreciate the cooperation and engagement of industry stakeholders as Bermuda joins other jurisdictions in taking action to eliminate industrially produced trans fats from the food supply.”