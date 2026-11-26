Medics urge vigilance, especially since the U.S. has lots its measles elimination status

The Ministry of Health is aware of reports that the United States has lost its measles elimination status. Given Bermuda’s close travel links with the United States, including daily flights between the two countries, this development increases the potential risk of measles being imported into Bermuda.

Measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. In a small, closely connected island community such as Bermuda, a single imported case could spread rapidly among individuals who are not protected through vaccination.

The Ministry is pleased to report that uptake of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine in Bermuda has remained stable. To date this year, more than 300 doses of MMR1 and more than 300 doses of MMR2 have been administered, reflecting Bermuda’s current birth rate. The Ministry recently updated the childhood immunisation schedule so that children now receive their first MMR dose at 12 months and their second dose at 18 months, helping to ensure earlier protection.

The Minister of Health, the Hon Kim Wilson, JP, MP, explained: “Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against measles. Individuals should ensure they are up to date with their MMR vaccinations, particularly before international travel.

“At present, there are no confirmed cases of measles in Bermuda. However, the Ministry encourages anyone who is unsure of their vaccination status to consult their healthcare provider and ensure they are adequately protected.

“Maintaining high vaccination coverage helps protect not only vaccinated individuals but also those who cannot be vaccinated, including certain infants and individuals with specific medical conditions. The recent increase in measles activity internationally serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong vaccination coverage and public health vigilance to prevent the re-establishment of measles transmission in Bermuda.”

Measles symptoms usually begin with fever, cough, a runny nose, and red, watery eyes. A few days later, a rash appears, starting on the face and spreading down the body. Anyone experiencing these symptoms, particularly after travel, should contact their healthcare provider for advice.

For more information or to address concerns about measles or the MMR vaccine, contact your doctor or the Hamilton Health Centre at 444-0720. Additional details on measles prevention and vaccination can also be found at www.gov.bm/measles and https://www.cdc.gov/measles/travel/index.html.