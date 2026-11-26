Waterfront Properties is helping Bermuda Hospitals Board to sweeten the experience of blood donation this season. Starting on Tuesday 1 December, the first 300 people who donate to the Blood Donor Centre, will receive a Belgian chocolate.

“During the holidays we are especially vigilant in keeping our blood supply a bit higher than normal,” said BHB Chief of Pathology Dr Eyitayo Fakunle. “It’s a safeguard we’ve always used during the festive season as donors are not as readily available to assist us with emergencies.”

Dr Fakunle added: “We are grateful to Waterfront Properties, owners of Miles Market, for this gift to pass on to donors. This is the second year they have provided chocolates. Last year it was very well received.

“Donating blood is a small act that truly saves lives and not only in disasters or at the holidays. Hospitals need blood every single day. Regular, voluntary donors help ensure that safe blood is always available when patients need it most.”

In a statement, Miles Market said, “At Miles Market, we are proud to continue our partnership with Neuhaus Chocolate in support of the Bermuda Blood Donor Centre. Giving back to our community is something we truly value, and this is a small gesture of appreciation for those who generously donate blood and make a life-saving difference to others. We are pleased to continue supporting such an important initiative and hope to encourage more people in our community to consider becoming blood donors.”

Why donate?

Blood donation is a safe, comfortable, and highly effective way to help treat many different medical conditions and save lives.

All donated blood and blood products are used in Bermuda; and in Bermuda 100% of our blood is from voluntary donations from residents. This is how we look out for each other!

Blood donation takes about half an hour.

Donations made now can replenish low supplies and prepare the hospital for upcoming needs, so it is there for emergencies as well as planned treatments.

You can relax while you donate! We have comfortable blood donation chairs with a specially warmed blanket, and we’ll serve you refreshments and cookies at the end.

You could get a Belgian chocolate if you are among the first 300 to donate in December.

We encourage you to:

Spread the word—you may inspire someone else to donate.

Book an appointment by calling 236-5067, WhatsApp 533-9553 or email blood.donor@bhb.bm.