A new online resource will help residents take a closer look at their electricity consumption — and potentially save money.
Energy.bm includes an interactive tool that Minister of Home Affairs Alexa Lightbourne estimates could help households save around $10 a month by making simple changes to how they use electricity.
The new website brings together resources and updates across several key sectors, with Minister Lightbourne explaining why Government wanted to create a single online destination for the public.
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Press releases and agency stories published by the Bermuda Broadcasting newsroom.