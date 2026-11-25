Opposition leader says unless the new Education Authority holds people to account, it will fall short in its mission to improve school standards

The Education Authority Act was passed in the Senate today, laying the groundwork for major changes in our public education system.



This comes after the Opposition successfully delayed the Act to submit amendments, many which were incorporated into the final Act.



In line with the OBA’s proposals, the legislation now expressly states that improving student outcomes is the priority, the mission so to speak, of the Education Authority.



However, one of the amendments with which the OBA is not completely satisfied, at least not yet, relates to the ongoing assessment of public education.



OBA Leader Ben Smith told Bermuda Broadcasting that they hope for ongoing independent, international assessment of the Education Authority and the school system from top to bottom, whereas the law simply states that the Authority should consider mechanisms for the independent assessment of schools and system performance.



Speaking to Gary Foster Skelton, Mr Smith said this amendment is vague, and that the OBA will push for legislative clarity as we progressive through the phases of transitioning from the Department of Education to the Education Authority.



In the same interview, the OBA Leader told us why he thinks outside assessment is so important – to ensure students and teachers are getting the support they need, and that nothing, and no one, is unnecessarily holding back progress.



WATCH the interview above.