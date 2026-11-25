Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.97%, at $93.2 a barrel by 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT)

FILE PHOTO: Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo International News via Reuters:

Crude oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday after Yemen’s Houthis said they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and traders weighed Middle East supply disruptions against the prospect of a global market surplus.

Brent crude futures were up $1.80, or 1.97%, at $93.2 a barrel by 12:04 p.m. EST (1704 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 96 cents, or 1.17%, to $83.01. Both benchmarks gained more than 2% on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they had attacked ​Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery ‌and Riyadh’s financial district. The refinery, Saudi ​Arabia’s largest, is part ​of a complex that also serves as a major export terminal for Saudi crude.

The Houthi statement triggered Wednesday’s price rally, said PVM oil analyst Tamas Varga, citing a rising geopolitical risk premium.

Traders are also likely to be covering short positions ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday, which could add to the momentum, Varga said.

US CRUDE STOCKS RISE

US crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, data from Energy Information Administration showed. That compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.5 million-barrel rise. [EIA/S]

The build in crude stocks was mainly due to weaker crude exports while imports rose, said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Prices also drew support from uncertainty about OPEC’s 2027 policies ahead of its November 29 meeting, especially with the United Arab Emirates no longer restricted by OPEC+ policies and Iraq seeking higher oil output capacity, said Zhenqiang Seto, an oil research specialist at LSEG.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy.

“Since the release of an IEA report this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute. Attention is also focused on how next year’s production quotas will be determined at the OPEC+ meeting, Ueno added.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said OPEC+ is set to complete a review by year end of member production capacities. Iraq and Kazakhstan were pressing OPEC+ to raise its estimate of their oil production capacity, said four people familiar with the matter, heightening tensions over a review that will help determine how much members can pump next year.

In other supply news, Libya’s Sharara oil pipeline has reopened. Flows were halted when a valve was closed by what the National Oil Corporation described as an unlawful group. Oil is again flowing into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, NOC said.

In the Strait of Hormuz, a container ship was targeted and came to a stop on Tuesday while sailing an “unauthorised” route near the strait, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards told state media.

Reporting by Nicole Jao in New York and Anna Hirtenstein in LondonAdditional reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore and Yuka Obayashi in TokyoEditing by Elaine Hardcastle, Conor Humphries, David Goodman and David Gregorio