The Times newspaper and Sky News, which both reported the measures without citing sources, said they also included plans to use anti-drone netting to protect exposed aircraft

A sign for RAF Mildenhall airbase, amid reports that US military aircraft are being moved from bases in Britain following a reported threat from Iran, near Mildenhall, Britain, November 10, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay International News via Reuters:

Britain’s Royal Air Force is moving aircraft to hangars and shelters at night to protect them from possible drone threats, British media reported on Wednesday.

The Times newspaper and Sky News, which both reported the measures without citing sources, said they also included plans to use anti-drone netting to protect exposed aircraft.

“We take the security of our bases, equipment and personnel very seriously and are always adapting to counter any potential threats,” a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in a statement which did not specifically confirm the reports.

Britain’s defence ministry and the domestic spy agency MI5 issued a warning on Tuesday about an increased sabotage threat from Russia to companies ‌providing direct support to Ukraine’s military. There have also been recent incidents that appeared linked to Iran at military bases in Britain, although Tehran has denied any links to specific attacks in Britain.

US Air Force personnel responded this month to “suspected unauthorised drone activity” at the RAF Lakenheath base, days after the United States moved refuelling aircraft from another airbase to RAF Lakenheath.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said a threat linked to Iran had prompted the removal of American B-1 bombers from another British airbase, RAF Fairford, after an incident in September.

Five men were arrested near Fairford after reports of suspicious activity around the base, an incident authorities say may have been linked to Iran.

Reporting by Sam Tobin and Yoruk Bahceli, Editing by Sam Tabahriti and Timothy Heritage