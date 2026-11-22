The Interior Ministry said 82,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 21,500 in Paris

Protesters march during the sixth Saturday of demonstrations against the high cost of living and police violence, organised by the “Yellow Vests” movement and joined by high school and university students demanding better school conditions, in Paris, France, November 21, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes International News via Reuters:

Turnout was down at largely peaceful demonstrations across France on Saturday over the cost of living and student rights, compared with a week earlier, providing some respite for the government after weeks of protests.

• The Interior Ministry said 82,500 people participated in protests around the country, including 21,500 in Paris. Organisers put the figure at 150,000, including 45,000 in the capital

• That compared with 106,000 across France, including 24,000 in Paris, for the previous Saturday’s protest on November 14. Organisers had put the figure at 200,000

• About 70,000 security forces were deployed across France to ensure protests took place safely and to deter disorder

• Sporadic acts of violence were reported, including in the southern city of Marseille

• France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms

• The demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, which drew in trade unions and political activists and have sometimes turned violent, notably on October 17, when the Interior Ministry said some 565,000 protested.

Reporting by John Irish, Editing by Timothy Heritage