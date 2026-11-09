OBA to submit proposed changes to education reform bill

Statement by Ben Smith, Opposition Leader and Shadow Education Minister:

The One Bermuda Alliance is prepared to agree to the Premier’s public request that the OBA provide our proposed amendments to the Education Authority Bill in time for the Cabinet Committee on Education Reform to consider them on Tuesday, 10 November.

The OBA will also release our proposed amendments to the Bermudian public, via the media. Transparency and accountability have been central to our position throughout this important debate, and we will continue to demonstrate those same principles in our own actions.

During Friday’s debate in the House, we clearly outlined why we believe changes are necessary to strengthen the legislation, particularly regarding the Education Authority’s independence, accountability and its responsibility to improve educational outcomes for our students.

The OBA has consistently supported the establishment of a genuinely independent Education Authority. Our motion to delay the legislation was intended to provide all parties the time needed to strengthen the legislation, not stop education reform.

We have written to the Minister requesting a meeting with him and his team to discuss the OBA’s proposed amendments to the Eduction Bill and identify areas where bipartisan agreement can be reached.

With the House of Assembly not scheduled to sit again until 20 November, there is sufficient time for the Government’s legislative drafters to review the OBA’s proposed amendments and for meaningful discussions on any further changes that may be required.

The OBA’s objective is to establish an independent Education Authority, with a strong legislative foundation, ideally supported unanimously by both sides of the House.

This is an opportunity to demonstrate that improving education for Bermuda’s children can take priority over political differences.

Parents, educators, and students deserve an education system they can trust, with clear expectations, genuine independence and accountability for results.