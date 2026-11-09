Remembrance Day ceremony and parade to take place on Wednesday

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The Government of Bermuda is reminding the public that the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade will take place on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, at the Cenotaph on Front Street, Hamilton.

The occasion provides an opportunity for the community to honour the men and women who served and sacrificed their lives during the First and Second World Wars and subsequent military conflicts.

The parade will commence at 10.30 a.m., bringing together war veterans, members of Bermuda’s uniformed services, youth organisations and marching bands.

His Excellency the Governor will lead the official wreath-laying ceremony, joined by the Acting Premier, the Mayor of Hamilton, the Leader of the Opposition and other dignitaries and representatives of Bermuda’s uniformed services.

At 11.00 a.m., a two-minute silence will be observed, marked by ceremonial gunfire from the Royal Bermuda Regiment Gun Troop. This will be followed by the sounding of the Last Post, the laying of wreaths, prayers and a blessing.

Participating organisations will include the Royal Bermuda Regiment, Bermuda Police Service, Royal Bermuda Regiment Association, Bermuda Sea Cadets, Royal Bermuda Regiment Junior Leaders, Bermuda Scouts and St. John Ambulance Brigade.

Musical accompaniment will be provided by the Royal Bermuda Regiment Band & Corps of Drums, Salvation Army Bermuda Divisional Band, Somerset Brigade Band, North Village Band and Bermuda Islands Pipe Band.

Live televised coverage begins at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony or follow the proceedings through the CITV channel from their cable TV provider, the CITV Bermuda YouTube Channel, or the Government of Bermuda Facebook page.

Members of the public planning to travel into Hamilton on Wednesday morning should anticipate traffic restrictions in the vicinity of Front Street to accommodate the parade and ceremony.

Motorists are encouraged to allow additional travel time and follow directions from the Bermuda Police Service.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be relocated to the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity in Hamilton. Any change to the planned arrangements will be communicated to the public.