Olympic dreams dashed for Bermuda’s Hamilton and Tucker

Bermuda pairs lose to USVI in straight sets

Bermuda’s Kyle Hamilton and Sean Tucker have seen their Olympic qualification bid come to an end following a straight-sets defeat to the US Virgin Islands in Puerto Rico.

Taking to the sand for day two of the NORCECA Continental Olympic Qualifier at the Areia Sports Complex in Vega Baja, the 10th-seeded pair faced a stern test against eighth seeds Bryce Mayer and Tyler Penberthy.

The USVI duo stamped their authority on the contest from the opening exchanges. Dominating the net and unsettling Bermuda with crisp serving, Mayer and Penberthy swept through a one-sided opening set 21-6 in rapid fashion.

Hamilton and Tucker showed improved resolve in the second, discovering greater fluidity in transition as they adapted to the gusty coastal breeze. However, their opponents remained ruthlessly consistent, stifling any hopes of a fightback to close out a comprehensive 21-6, 21-9 victory in just 25 minutes.

While Mayer and Penberthy advance to the quarter-finals, the defeat brings the curtain down on a demanding week for the Bermudian tandem, who depart the international arena having tested themselves against top-tier opposition throughout a punishing tournament run.