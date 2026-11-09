Bermuda make powerboat history with World Championship crown in Key West

Bermuda S1 wins Offshore World Championship

Team Bermuda S1 made sporting history in Key West on Sunday, capturing the 2026 Offshore World Championship after delivering a commanding wire-to-wire victory in the Super Stock finale.

Driver David Selley and throttleman Steven Bridges headed into the decisive third and final race holding a slender eight-point advantage at the summit of the standings.

Any prospect of a tense points shootout quickly evaporated. The Bermudian pair produced an imperious display, seizing the lead from the drop of the green flag and never looking back to claim the world title in style.

“This is amazing. We have had a great season and to win this is just amazing,” an ecstatic Selley said over team radio. “Everybody wants to win Key West and I just can’t believe it. We are now going to do a drive-by for all the Bermudians on the shoreline.”

The triumph capped a remarkable turnaround for the pair aboard their 32-foot catamaran. After opening the regatta with a disappointing seventh-place finish on Wednesday, they responded with a flawless victory in Friday’s second race to put themselves into pole position.

It proved a dominant day overall for Bermuda, with fellow compatriot Luis Martins and throttleman Nick Imprescia steering Nuff Said home in second place to complete a memorable 1-2 finish.

The race was brought to a premature halt under red-flag conditions when a marine mammal was spotted encroaching onto the active course, prompting officials to freeze positions.

While Nuff Said’s overall title hopes had ended on day one after clipping a course marker, their spirited second-place finish capped an unforgettable week of celebration for the island’s offshore fleet.