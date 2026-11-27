Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq poised to outperform as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday break and rushed back into battered AI-linked shares

U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken May 4, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration International News via Reuters:

Improving risk appetite on Friday bolstered risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar, while the US dollar was on track for a modest weekly gain.

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq poised to outperform as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday break and rushed back into battered AI-linked shares. Efforts by China to shore up its stock market also boosted sentiment.

“A dip-buying recovery in tech stocks is lifting risk appetite across markets,” said Elias Haddad, global head of markets strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The US currency has benefited from safe-haven demand from volatile equity markets, but it is also sensitive to capital flows to the AI trade, which has made it difficult at times to parse market moves.

“FX markets have shaken off their fixation on energy markets, replacing it, for now, with a focus on equities,” said Daragh Maher, head of digital assets research and senior FX strategist at HSBC.

“This creates a headache. The USD’s relationship with equities is unreliable, caught between its safe-haven role and its appeal as a proxy for US exceptionalism. The same equity signal could prompt very different FX responses,” he said.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.11% to 103.89, with the euro down 0.14% at $1.0952. The greenback is on course for a weekly gain of around 0.6%.

The Australian dollar strengthened 0.27% versus the greenback to $0.665, recovering from an almost one-year low reached on Wednesday.

FED TO CONTINUE HIKING

With US growth remaining strong and inflation still elevated, traders are pricing in continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which has also supported the US currency.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 99% odds of a hike in December and a 64% chance of an additional increase in January.

Key data releases next week, including November’s jobs report, will be evaluated for further clues on likely Fed policy.

DOLLAR/YEN 160 LEVEL BACK IN FOCUS

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.13% to 159.46, amid concerns about another round of Japanese intervention.

Data showed that annual core inflation in Tokyo accelerated in November at the fastest pace in 16 months, bolstering the case for an interest rate hike as soon as next month.

“The yen is understandably weaker today given the strong rebound in risk that has helped lift US Treasury bond yields,” said Derek Halpenny, strategist at MUFG. “Better risk conditions could quickly bring back focus on intervention, especially if we get a hawkish hike from the FOMC on December 9.”

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.94% to $60,192.

Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Nick Zieminski