As a concrete measure of progress, the Minister of Home Affairs, the Hon. Alexa Lightbourne, JP, MP, highlighted that the Government has outlined a significant development in its response to the Joint Select Committee Report on the September 2023 cyberattack, with two Government Ministries working together to strengthen cybersecurity coordination, its oversight, and accountability.

The public should be aware that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Department of Information and Digital Technologies (IDT), and the Ministry of National Security’s National Cybersecurity Unit (NCU), announced a Joint Agreement on the Division of Labour.

In her Ministerial Statement in the House of Assembly last Friday, Minister Lightbourne said, “The Government is proactively strengthening cybersecurity through defined and coordinated action. This agreement represents an important step in strengthening collaboration, clarifying responsibilities, and ensuring Government is better prepared to prevent, detect, and respond to future cyber threats.”

The agreement establishes clearer responsibilities, strengthens information sharing and introduces regular reporting arrangements to improve the Government’s preparedness for future cyber threats.

Under the agreement, the NCU will lead Government-wide cybersecurity policy, standards, security monitoring and independent assessments, while IDT will continue to oversee the delivery, operation and security of Government technology systems and services.

The initiative reflects Government’s proactive approach to addressing lessons learned from the 2023 cyberattack. It also demonstrates the value of cross-ministerial collaboration in building a more resilient and secure public service.

In addition to clarifying responsibilities, the agreement introduces enhanced reporting, information sharing and oversight measures to support continuous improvement in Government’s cybersecurity posture.

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains committed to working alongside the Ministry of National Security to turn the lessons of September 2023 into lasting improvements that protect Government services, strengthen public confidence and build a more cyber-resilient Bermuda.