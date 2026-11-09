Strong cycling leg carries Bermuda’s Tyler Smith to top-30 World Cup finish

Bermudian Olympian overcomes tough swim at World Triathlon Cup

Bermudian Olympian Tyler Smith produced an impressive cycling display to claim 29th place in a high-calibre elite men’s field at the 2026 World Triathlon Cup in Iquique, Chile.

Competing in Sunday’s fast-and-furious sprint distance event, Smith navigated a packed pack along the northern Chilean coast to cross the finish line in an overall time of 52 minutes and 5 seconds.

Spain’s David Cantero Del Campo took the gold in 50:53, narrowly edging American Porter Middaugh by two seconds in a thrilling sprint to the tape.

Smith faced a testing start during the 750-metre ocean swim, emerging from the water in 38th place with a split of 8:53.

However, the 28-year-old launched a determined charge through the field once onto the tarmac for the 20-kilometre bike discipline. Working efficiently within the chasing group, Smith laid down the 11th-fastest bike split of the day—clocking 26:33—to drag himself back into contention.

Out on the 5km run course, Smith maintained his rhythm in the coastal heat, posting a solid 15:27 split to secure a well-earned top-30 finish against elite international competition.