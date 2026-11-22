Rampant mining of rare earths in Myanmar has been linked to the contamination of rivers in northern Thailand

Activists hold a banner during a protest against rare earth mining in Myanmar, which has been linked to river contamination in northern Thailand, near the Thailand-Myanmar border in Chiang Rai, Thailand, November 22, 2026. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong International News via Reuters:

Thailand plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar, amid mounting concerns about cross-border pollution, the country’s deputy prime minister said on Saturday.

The move was aimed at “leveraging every possible avenue,” Yodchanan Wongsawat said, adding that it was targeting the production of rare earth elements bound for Myanmar and other “relevant countries.” He did not elaborate.

Thailand, China and Myanmar plan to hold talks on the issue between November 24 and 26, the government has said.

Rampant mining of rare earths in Myanmar has been linked to the contamination of rivers in northern Thailand.

The government said on Sunday it plans to designate the Thai side of the Kok River a “pollution control zone” to tackle toxic contamination.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus