The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,402.96 points by 1152 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7% after seven consecutive sessions of losses

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks near an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) branded cube inside the LSEG headquarters in Paternoster Square, London, Britain, September 8, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo International News via Reuters:

UK shares rose from a five-month low on Monday, as gains in banks and miners offered support, while investors digested a slight growth slowdown in the country’s private sector this month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 10,402.96 points by 1152 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.7% after seven consecutive sessions of losses.

• Precious metal miners rose 2.4%, leading sectoral gains after posting their steepest weekly decline in more than eight months on Friday, as gold prices jumped more than 2% [GOL/]

• A rebound in copper prices helped industrial metal miners gain 1.2% [MET/L]

• Bank stocks were up 1.7%, with HSBC, Standard Chartered rising more than 1.8% each

• The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped to 52.3 in November from October’s eight-month high of 52.9, coming in slightly below economists’ expectations, though it remained within the range seen since July

• Markets across the globe edged higher as the AI rout took a pause, with US stock index futures rebounding sharply, while the STOXX 600 added 0.8% [MKTS/GLOB]

• In London, aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce rose 2.6%, helping drive a 2.3% gain in the aerospace and defence sector

• Drax gained 7.2% to lead the mid-cap gainers after the power generator said it expects 2026 adjusted core profit to exceed the company-compiled consensus forecast of £721 million

• On Friday, Britain and the European Union struck agreements on food trade and youth mobility as part of efforts to reset post-Brexit relations

($1 = 0.7625 pounds)

Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Sudeshna Ghoshal in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair