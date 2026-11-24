Asian stocks jumped following a US stock market surge on Monday, when Nvidia’s shares soared 31.5% after the AI chip giant reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump

NVIDIA trades are displayed on a ticker, as a futures-options trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange’s NYSE American (AMEX), after Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, in New York City, US, November 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid International News via Reuters:

US stock futures and European shares came under pressure on Tuesday as the early euphoria following Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia faded, with investors cautious about further AI-driven gains and upcoming US inflation data.

Asian stocks jumped following a US stock market surge on Monday, when Nvidia’s shares soared 31.5% after the AI chip giant reinstated Huang as CEO under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

The market bounce, however, failed to hold for a second day. Nasdaq futures dropped 0.9% after the tech-heavy index rallied nearly 7% a day earlier. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.1%, weighed down by a sharp drop in mining stocks. [.EU]

Huang’s comeback capped a whirlwind week of events that whipped markets and tore through the AI ecosystem, which has relied on Nvidia for everything from supplying chips to bankrolling the industry’s massive buildout. But it also left unanswered questions over Huang, who had resigned following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged spy for China.

“With Jensen’s return, it assures people massively and gives hope that the data centre construction continues and that boosts US GDP,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst, IG Group in London.

“But it then opens up a whole list of questions that may not be answered very quickly. What did he know? What else did he do? How much went to China? And these questions will continue to chip away at market confidence.”

Nvidia’s shares fell nearly 4% in US premarket trading, a day after marking their biggest daily percentage gain in 23 years and restoring nearly $1 trillion in value to the company.

In Asia, Taiwanese shares shot up 9% from an eight-month low, with Nvidia’s primary contract chip manufacturer TSMC and assembler Foxconn both nearly 10% higher at their daily limits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed nearly 4%, bouncing back from an eight-month low and recording its biggest single-day gain since July 31.

“By the end of the day, these businesses need to make enough money to justify investors’ expectations. My point is: Jensen’s return does not solve this. So, the sentiment is more emotional than sensible, in my opinion,” Glenn Yin, director of research at online trading platform ACCM, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Chinese shares were an exception to the relief rally, making only small gains due to concerns that tighter curbs on the exports of US chips are in the works.

DOLLAR, YIELDS AWAIT INFLATION DATA

Investors are set to focus on Wednesday’s PCE Index data, the last key data set ahead of the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of 2026 in December.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said late on Monday that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank toward tighter monetary policy, while stressing that the pace of future interest-rate increases will depend on incoming economic data.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a hike at the US central bank’s December meeting as a certainty, compared with 89% odds on Friday, when stocks tumbled, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool. The market-implied chance of a supersized 50-basis-point increase is around 5%.

The dollar index eased slightly from a 20-month high touched earlier in the session. The sharp AI rebound has eased growth concerns and loosened financial conditions, reviving market bets for near-term Fed tightening. [FRX/]

The yield on the benchmark US 2-year Treasury note edged up for a second day and was last at 4.6684%, while the yield on the 10-year note edged lower to 4.9197%. [US/]

Brent crude futures dipped to $88.75 a barrel, near a three-month low, on rising supplies from the Middle East. [O/R]

Spot gold fell to $3,619.70 per ounce. Copper, a key material used in data-centre infrastructure, retreated 3% after jumping 5% on Monday. [GOL/] [MET/L]

Reporting by Jiaxing Li in Hong Kong and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Summer Zhen in Hong Kong and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Jacqueline Wong and Susan Fenton