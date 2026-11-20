Nonsuch Expeditions, in collaboration with Oceanic Global, will host the OurOcean Bermuda Film Series, three themed evenings of ocean-focused conservation films at The Speciality Cinema, 12 Church Street, Hamilton, from Sunday 22 to Tuesday 24 November.

The Festival: Three nights, three themes

Sunday 22 November, 6pm | A Tribute to Dr David Wingate (1935–2026)

A VIP screening honours Dr David Wingate OBE, who died this month aged 91. As a 15-year-old in 1951, he helped rediscover the cahow, a seabird presumed extinct for some 300 years, and devoted his life to its recovery and to restoring Nonsuch Island. The evening features Lucinda Spurling’s documentary Rare Bird (2006), alongside a Nonsuch Expeditions short film of David’s most recent visit to the cahows. Net proceeds and donations go to the Bermuda Audubon Society in his memory.

Monday 23 November, 7pm | Oceanic Global Short Film Festival Winners With Oceanic Global, the night screens the four winners of the 2026 Oceanic Global Short Film Festival, themed “Films That Awaken New Depths” and judged by a jury including Dr Sylvia Earle: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvj9t-GU8BI

● Nio Ko Bokk (This Belongs to All of Us), by David Clancy (Grand Jury Prize): two young men in Dakar, Senegal, find purpose and community in the ocean instead of risking migration abroad.

● Wild Summon, by Karni Arieli and Saul Freed (Human Connection): an eco-fantasy following the life cycle of wild salmon in human form, narrated by Marianne Faithfull.

● Save the Fear for Later, by Alexander Benedik (Discovery): freediver Anna von Boetticher explores the fleeting world beneath Greenland’s ice.

● ŌSENI, by Carter Kirilenko and Phoebe Montague Warr (Living Systems): a voyage with humpback whale researchers in Vava’u, Tonga.

The winning films are joined by festival finalists focused on marine protected areas, from a community no-take zone in Tonga to coral restoration in Costa Rica and Honduras.

Tuesday 24 November, 7pm | Azores & Portuguese Film Night / Noite de Cinema dos Açores e de Língua Portuguesa

The final evening of the festival celebrates the cultural and ocean connections between Bermuda and the Azores. Portuguese-language and Azores-focused films range from endangered devil rays gathering at a seamount off Santa Maria island to Portugal’s first regenerative seaweed farm beneath the giant waves of Nazaré, as well as a short film about the Azores Marine Park, which protects 30% of its sea and is the North Atlantic’s largest network of marine protected areas.

Storytelling to Protect Bermuda’s Ocean

“David Wingate spent his life proving that something everyone had written off could be brought back. Our ocean deserves the same faith,” said Jean-Pierre Rouja, founder of Nonsuch Expeditions. “The purpose of the OurOcean campaign is to amplify ocean-positive conversations in our community, and this Film Festival uses storytelling to show what healthy seas mean for the people who live beside them, from Dakar to the Azores.

Those who would like to have their voices heard can also take five minutes to write to their MP: via www.ourocean.net”

Take action ● Join the film series. Book tickets for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. Full programme at nonsuchisland.com/ourocean-ourfilms. Or www.ourocean.bm ● Write to your MP in support of ocean protection through Write Your MP platform www.ourocean.net.

Film Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pvj9t-GU8BI

High-quality images and footage, and interviews with Jean-Pierre Rouja, are available on request.

About Nonsuch Expeditions The Nonsuch Expeditions document and support the conservation, research and exploration of the Nonsuch Island Nature Reserve, showcasing the biodiversity of Bermuda and the Sargasso Sea.

About Oceanic Global Oceanic Global is a New York-based nonprofit inspiring people to care for the ocean, and has run its Short Film Festival since 2020.